1St Century Bank Expands Presence In Southern California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Twenty-Two Seasoned Bankers to Lead

Market Development

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, has welcomed twenty-two new team members from the former First Republic Bank. The team members will perform an instrumental role in 1st Century Bank's growth across Southern California, including Century City and three new geographies: San Diego, the South Bay and Santa Barbara. Their emphasis on prioritizing superior client service with the same dedication and wealth of knowledge that distinguishes 1st Century Bank's culture will make for a seamless integration.

"1st Century Bank's expansion into new markets and investment in our professional team demonstrates the division's continued growth trajectory," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "As accomplished financial professionals, all our new team members have extensive knowledge of banking products and services and possess a deep understanding of the communities we are honored to serve. With a shared devotion to delivering unparalleled client service, these new team members are true assets to our business."

1st Century Bank's latest growth consists of the following teams:

Lyndsey Hudgins and Linnea McArt join the bank in Century City. Hudgins serves as Senior Vice President, Senior Managing Director and Regional Manager, and McArt as Vice President and Managing Director. Hudgins brings over 22 years of financial and banking experience, including eight years as Managing Director and Senior Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank. Hudgins and McArt have an outstanding reputation for understanding clients' needs and providing tailored solutions to help them achieve their financial objectives. Together with their team, they will continue to drive the Bank's deposit and loan growth in Century City, while focusing on serving high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, the entertainment industry, professional services companies, real estate professionals and private equity firms.

Focused on building 1st Century Bank's presence in South Bay, Josh Rogge joins the team as Senior Vice President, Senior Managing Director and Regional Manager. Rogge possesses nearly 25 years of financial and banking experience, including more than 11 years as First Republic Bank's Managing Director and Team Lead for the South Bay market. With an established track record of championing business growth and cultivating lasting client relationships, he and his team have a strong reputation for delivering the highest quality client service to high-net-worth individuals and their businesses as well as real estate investors.

Karin Napel and Matt Keenan head 1st Century Bank's growth in the Santa Barbara market. Napel joins as Vice President and Managing Director, with over 30 years of experience in the financial and banking industry, including her most recent role as Managing Director at First Republic Bank. Keenan, as Vice President and Managing Director, brings more than 23 years of financial and banking services experience, including 12 years in his most recent role as Senior Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank. Napel, Keenan and their team of accomplished banking professionals will specialize in serving high net worth individuals, real estate professionals, private equity and commercial and industrial lending.

Jason Shidler joins 1st Century Bank as Senior Vice President and Managing Director to lead the bank's growth in the San Diego market. Joining him is Derek Lau, Associate Vice President and Regional Manager. Specializing in commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate, serving high-net-worth individuals and their businesses and not-for-profit organizations, Shidler's career spans 30 years in financial and banking services. Shidler most recently served as First Republic Bank's Deputy Regional Managing Director, with experience as a board trustee for multiple San Diego-based, not-for-profit organizations.

Senior Vice President and Credit Executive Earl Crawford, joins the 1st Century team. Crawford has more than 48 years of experience in the financial and banking industry, most recently serving as Senior Credit Officer on the Executive Loan Committee of the former First Republic Bank. Crawford brings with him a strong background in business development, relationship management, credit approval and portfolio management, along with a deep understanding of the Southern California market.

With these latest additions, 1st Century Bank will be able to better serve clients across Southern California with locations in Downtown Los Angeles, Century City, Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Santa

Barbra, San Diego and the South Bay.



About 1st Century Bank

1st Century Bank is a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation. A combination of private ownership, a strong capital base and local-market focus and expertise allows 1st Century Bank to provide greater scale and opportunity for its clientele. 1st Century Bank's exceptional service model provides the flexible, local decision-making that distinguishes it in the Southern California market. 1cbank.com

SOURCE 1st Century Bank