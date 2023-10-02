Key Trends In Agricultural Testing: Growing Demand For Quality Assurance And Environmental Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Agricultural Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural testing market has shown significant growth, reaching a size of US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. Projections indicate further expansion, with the market expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview
Agricultural testing plays a pivotal role in evaluating the quality and contaminant content of water, seeds, and soil. This technique is vital for analyzing essential resources and inputs, such as moisture levels, soil fertility, acidity, and pH, necessary for achieving optimal crop yields.
Agriculture testing encompasses a range of assessments, including bio-solid, manure, seed, soil, and water testing, which are essential for characterizing fertility levels and ensuring analytical water quality for irrigation. These practices empower farmers, municipalities, and environmental agencies to make informed decisions, leading to enhanced crop production, quality, profitability, and nutrient availability.
Market Trends
Several key trends are driving the growth of the global agricultural testing market: Increased Demand for Agricultural Products:
Rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, have led to a rising demand for agricultural products. Agriculture testing ensures the quality and safety of crops, contributing to increased production. Food Safety Concerns:
Growing concerns over foodborne illnesses, including reactive arthritis, cancer, kidney and liver failure, and neural disorders, have fueled the adoption of agriculture testing to ensure the safety of food products. Environmental Regulations:
Governments worldwide are taking action against the improper disposal of industrial waste into the environment. As a result, periodic soil testing is becoming mandatory to enhance the safety and quality of agricultural commodities. Technological Advancements:
Integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) allows real-time monitoring and insights into remote fields with insufficient access to traditional testing methods. Research and Development:
Extensive research and development activities, coupled with the establishment of well-equipped laboratories, are further driving market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
The global agricultural testing market is segmented based on sample, technology, and application:
Sample: Water, Soil, Seed, Biosolids, Manure, Others. Technology: Conventional, Rapid, Others. Application: Safety Testing, Quality Assurance, Others.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global agricultural testing market include:
Agilent Technologies Inc. ALS Limited bioMérieux SA Bureau Veritas SA Element Materials Technology Eurofins Scientific Intertek Group PLC Merck KGaA R J Hill Laboratories Limited Scientific Certification Systems Inc. SGS S.A. TUV Nord Group
Regional Breakdown
The market analysis covers key regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the global agricultural testing market in 2022?
What is the expected growth rate of the global agricultural testing market during 2023-2028?
What are the key factors driving the global agricultural testing market?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural testing market?
What is the market breakdown based on the sample?
What is the market breakdown based on the technology?
What is the market breakdown based on the application?
Which regions are the key markets for agricultural testing?
Who are the prominent players/companies in the global agricultural testing market?
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN02102023003732001241ID1107175626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.