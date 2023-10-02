Convey Launches Engagement Platform As A Service (Epaas)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey ServicesST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- OverviewThe Convey Engagement Platform as a Service (EPaaS) is an enterprise-grade SaaS solution with an intuitive interface that enhances collaboration, knowledge sharing, and active participation. Convey's EPaaS has customizable features, interactive tools, and analytics, to deliver dynamic content and education, foster connections, and cultivate an online community.Convey Services today unveiled their newest digital engagement solution,“Engagement Platform as a Service (EPaaS)”, with capabilities to deliver content, video-on-demand (VOD), live and on-demand training, manage virtual or hybrid events, launch marketing campaigns, and create online communities. EPaaS is engineered for enterprise, midmarket and small business applications focused on engaging employees, customers, prospects, or channel sellers. Proprietary Hub & SpokeTM technology allows digital asset management in a hub portal with automated updates and delivery to connected spoke sites.“Convey's digital engagement platform is a flexible solution that brings internal or external audiences together into a single platform with a multi-modal approach that fosters engagement through live and recorded video in an immersive environment for learning and interaction,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey Services.“EPaaS solutions seamlessly integrate with other platforms, enhancing the capabilities of an existing product suite to increase market demand. The platform helps drive growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by providing new levels of engagement to diverse audiences across an unlimited range of market verticals.”“Video will play a big role in defining the engagement capabilities of next-generation UCaaS and CCaaS solutions,” said Steve Vonder Haar, senior analyst with IntelliVid Research .“Whether content is distributed live or on-demand, video fosters online engagement like nothing else. Creative uses of AI by event platform vendors can further amplify the engagement levels enabled by video.”“EPaaS is the glue that ties video, content and engagement tools together into a single solution that brings new value to the UCaaS and CCaaS space to differentiate service offerings that find it increasingly difficult to compete in a commoditized market dominated by Teams and Zoom,” added Bradfield.“Businesses need technology solutions that are comprehensive, self-serve and can become part of a larger technology strategy through integrations.”Key Capabilities.Manage live video sessions and provide video-on-demand (VOD)..Organize & host digital assets across a portal network..Flexibly onboard members through built-in registration, integrated with 3rd party solutions like Cvent, or integration with identity management systems..Support Microsoft Teams and Zoom to automate attendance and reporting..Email messaging with detailed reporting..Customized Brand Identity support..Personalized viewing experiences with dashboards and recommendations..Detailed analytics of portal activity..Engagement and community features such as dynamic directories, chat messaging, discussion forums and gamification.EPaaS solutions integrate with platforms through either an API or single sign-on for associations and nonprofits, distributor sales networks, partner relationship management and channel marketing applications. They support patient engagement tied to telehealth solutions for inpatient and outpatient care, as well as client and clinician engagement for clinical trials.Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications can be embedded or integrated into Convey's EPaaS to enhance capabilities, enable intelligent automation, deliver data-driven insights, improve personalization, and accelerate continuous improvement. Administrative and viewer interfaces translate into over 100 languages and are GDPR/CCPA and ADA compliant. Features can easily be turned on or off to customize the platform. Portal templates offer pre-configured features and branding to instantly create new sites hosted on their own URL or as a subdomain of an existing URL. For more information visit: Engagement Platform as a Service (EPaaS).XXXAbout Convey ServicesConvey is an innovative, SaaS solutions company that analyzes and improves the way business engages with customers, employees, and strategic partners. Through technology and a client-centric approach, Convey provides a suite of solutions designed to enhance communication, education, and participation. Their EPaaS application offers a multi-modal experience that keeps teams and audiences informed, inspired, and actively involved, driving meaningful connections in a digital landscape. For information visit , or call 888-975-1382.About IntelliVid ResearchIntelliVid Research provides in-depth market research, analysis, and consulting on the“intelligent video” market with coverage encompassing the video technologies that organizations can use to build business benefit, ranging from online event platforms to AI-infused tools for video creation, distribution and management. IntelliVid regularly publishes interviews with industry thought leaders on its Intelligent Video Today channel at . IntelliVid Senior Analyst Steve Vonder Haar can be reached at

