QUICK QUACK CAR WASH CELEBRATES OPENING IN LANCASTER WITH 12 DAYS OF FREE CAR WASHES

The New Quick Quack Car Wash in Lancaster is hosting a Special Fundraising Event benefiting Street Company!

Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on October 2 and Free Washes from October 4 to October 15

- Travis KimballLANCASTER, CA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Lancaster, CA, located at 43714 15th St W. The grand opening will kick off on Monday, October 2, 2023, and will conclude on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The event includes a fundraiser, benefitting Street Company, a chance to win a year of free car washes , and 12 days of free car washes.“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash.“So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, October 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, Street Company. Donations will help provide valuable job training programs and enhance the empowerment of those seeking to rebuild their lives.On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack's 12 days of free car washes and invites customers to visit the new location in Lancaster to receive the top wash package for free.The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, October 4, 2023, through Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Lancaster. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.About Quick Quack Car WashQuick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named“Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of“Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers“Don't Drive Dirty!”TM

