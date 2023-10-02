“It's Sad Waving Goodbye To A Dying Glacier”

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A record volume loss of 6% in 2022 was followed by another 4% reduction this year . Dry winters followed by hot summers were responsible for the rapid melting in each year.

Federal technology institute ETH Zurich glaciologist Matthias Huss has witnessed the ice retreat at first hand from 20 years in the field measuring glaciers in Switzerland.

As head of the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, Huss has unique insight into Switzerland's retreating ice giants.