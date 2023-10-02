Four Swiss Restaurants Retain Their Three Michelin Stars

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "Once again, Switzerland's top gastronomy is proving its ability to adapt in a complicated economic climate. The number of starred restaurants in the Michelin Guide remains at a consistently high level," said a delighted Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, at the announcement of the Swiss selection for 2023, which took place at the hospitality school, Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne.
The restaurants Memories in Bad Ragaz , Hôtel de Ville de Crissier in canton Vaud, Cheval Blanc in Basel and Schloss Schauenstein in canton Graubünden retained their three stars.
