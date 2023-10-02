Bank Al Etihad, UNICEF Renew Partnership To Empower Young Climate Leaders In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – UNICEF and Bank al Etihad have renewed their partnership for a second year to continue empowering young people in Jordan to engage in climate action both in their communities and through national and global platforms.

Through the partnership, more than 1,500 young people aged 10 to 24 years, from all governorates of Jordan, will be equipped with the knowledge, tools and skills they need to engage in climate action, according to a UNICEF statement.

In addition, dozens of young climate leaders and champions will receive the training and support they need to develop youth-led solutions to the climate crisis, while taking part in opportunities to advocate for action during key decision-making moments on both the national and global stage.

“Empowering young climate leaders is a promise for a brighter future,” said Nadia Al Saeed, chief Executive Officer of Bank al Etihad.

“We are proud to renew our commitment with UNICEF, working hand in hand to equip Jordan's youth with the knowledge and tools they need to drive positive change in the face of climate challenges."

“The private sector is a critical partner for UNICEF to support youth-led innovation and progress on the climate crisis. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Bank al Etihad to give young people in Jordan the skills and opportunities they need to lead climate action for a more sustainable future,” said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Jordan.

With this support from Bank al Etihad, UNICEF will also ensure that young people in Jordan have their voices heard through their participation in the Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY) held in Amman on October 2-5, and as part of the Jordan country delegation attending the COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai in November.



