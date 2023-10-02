Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition Of Treasury Shares – 48Th Interim Report


10/2/2023 2:12:31 PM

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 48th interim report
02.10.2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052


In the period from September 25, 2023 up to and including September 29, 2023, a total of 3,350 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
September 25, 2023 250 3.12000 780.00 XETR
September 25, 2023 750 3.10000 2,325.00 XGAT
September 26, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
September 26, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
September 27, 2023 200 3.16000 632.00 XETR
September 27, 2023 750 3.18000 2,385.00 XGAT
September 28, 2023 350 3.12000 1,092.00 XETR
September 28, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
September 29, 2023 350 3.00000 1,050.00 XETR
September 29, 2023 700 3.10000 2,170.00 XGAT


The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 29, 2023 amounts to 408,680 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.




Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail:

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
