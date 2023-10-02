Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces CEO To Participate At Emerging Growth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, will be participating at this month's Emerging Growth Conference. The event is slated for Oct. 4–5, 2023. Knightscope CEO and chair William Santana Li is a featured presenter on the agenda.

According to the announcement, Santana will be presenting a fireside chat titled“AI Robots.” During his presentation, Santana will discuss the company's new bond offering as well as Knightscope AI, autonomy and robotics, along with the company's commitment to public safety. The presentation will also include a live Q&A portion. Santana's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Emerging Growth Conference is designed to be an ideal gathering for individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to have opportunities to interact with company executives. An archived version of Santana's presentation will be available on the Emerging Growth Conference website and YouTube channel.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

