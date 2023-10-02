420 With CNW - Payment Processing Firm Enters Canada's Cannabis Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Payment processing platform Square has announced its
entry into the Canadian marijuana market
through a collaboration with Jane Technologies, an online service that enables customers to order cannabis for store pickup or delivery. In line with the partnership, Square is poised to launch an early-access program tailored for licensed cannabis dispensaries in Ontario. The program will allow dispensaries to begin testing Square for retail
point of sale (POS) solution
within their brick-and-mortar stores, paving the way for a broader launch later on.
In addition to payment processing, Square's new cannabis client services also feature real-time inventory tracking across various retail locations and...
Read More>>
