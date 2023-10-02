Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Announces Pricing Of $100M Underwritten Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) ,a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the pricing of a $100 million underwritten offering of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock) and warrants to purchase common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. According to the announcement, the financing was led by BVF Partners LP with participation from Commodore Capital, Great Point Partners, Logos Capital, Nantahala Capital, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), and TCGX along with additional institutional investors. Vistagen expects approximately $100 million in total gross proceeds from the offering, of which it intends to use the net proceeds, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, for research, development, manufacturing, and regulatory expenses associated with development of its product candidates. This includes, primarily, its PALISADE phase 3 program for fasedienol for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (“SAD”) and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

About VistaGen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen's pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including fasedienol, itruvone,“PH80,”“PH15,” and“PH284,” each an investigational agent belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, as well as“AV-101,” which is an oral prodrug of an antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (“NMDAR”). Pherines are neuroactive nasal sprays designed with an innovative proposed mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic absorption or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

