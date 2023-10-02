Investornewsbreaks Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Announces New Board, Management Appointments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tingo Group (NASDAQ: TIO) , a profitable and fast-growing fintech, agrifintech and food company, has made key management and leadership appointments designed to provide a significant strengthening of its board of directors and executive team. According to the announcement, Amir Ayalon has been named Tingo Group chief financial officer, C. Derek Campbell has been named an independent director as well as chair of the company's new Strategic Growth Committee, and Gabriel David has been named chief audit executive. In addition, the company announced that Kevin Chen, currently the CFO, will move into the position of Asia CFO and will manage the finances of the company's businesses in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. A certified public accountant, Ayalon began his career with Ernst & Young and has gained key experience in a variety of roles, including as a CEO and executive at numerous public and private growth companies in the technology and food manufacturing sectors. A highly accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of cross-industrial involvement, he's also served as an investment banker with UBS and Bank of America, and as CEO of one of Israel's largest hedge funds.

Campbell is an experienced senior executive leader and strategic advisor with broad experience in a variety of sectors, including energy, natural resources, infrastructure, security and defense. He is currently the group managing partner of LVC Global Holdings LLC, an international asset acquisition, investment and consulting platform as well as a distinguished fellow of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils and a former principal committee member of U.S. EXIM Bank's Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee and a former advisory board member of the African Energy Chamber. Throughout his career, David has gained extensive experience as a financial compliance and internal audit leader with international public companies. He has served as a regional director of financial compliance at Orbia and was the corporate internal auditor at Tower Semiconductor and Newport Corporation, where he managed all internal audit staff and assignments.“We welcome Amir, Derek and Gabriel to the company and look forward to working with them in their respective roles,” said Tingo Group chair John Scott in the press release.“We are delighted to be in a position to benefit from the new appointees' collective skill sets and extensive experience covering a broad spectrum of specialties, all of which should prove hugely valuable as we expand and develop our business further.”

About Tingo Group Inc.

Tingo Group is a global fintech and agrifintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Tingo Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is a leading agrifintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a“device as a service” smartphone and a value-added service platform. As part of its globalization strategy, Tingo Mobile has recently begun to expand internationally and entered into trade partnerships that are contracted to increase the number of subscribed farmers from 9.3 million in 2022 to more than 32 million, providing these farmers with access to services that include, among others, the Nwassa“seed-to-sale” marketplace platform, insurance, microfinance, and mobile phone and data top-up. Tingo Group's other Tingo business verticals include TingoPay, a SuperApp in partnership with Visa, offering a wide range of business-to-consumer (“B2C”) and business-to-business (“B2B”) services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food-processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, groundnut oil, nut products, wheat, millet and maize; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, Tingo Group also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China along with Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

