Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Becomes Largest Shareholder Of Plantify Foods Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , an agrifood tech company that focuses on sustainable operations by significantly reducing the use of pesticides, tackling N2O emissions and producing clean-label, plant-based food, has purchased an additional 55,004,349 common shares of

Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) . With the transaction, Save Foods has increased its interest in Plantify to 85,008,698 shares, or 23.13% of the company's issued and outstanding share capital.“We believe that Plantify is a promising player in the food industry, known for its dedication to high-quality, sustainable food production and its diligent management team,” said Save Foods CEO David Palach in the press release.“By reducing the use of pesticides and food waste, Save Foods contributes in a significant way, providing more sustainable and healthier produce, aligning perfectly with Plantify's mission and core values. Save Foods continues to recognize the potential synergies between the two companies and as such has strengthened its position to become Plantify's largest shareholder. . . . The decision to strengthen our position in Plantify was based on our belief in Plantify's management's abilities to achieve their goals and continue to innovate clean label foods. Save Foods remains committed to its vision of promoting ecofriendly agricultural practices and advancing the future of food preservation and quality. We believe that this increased commitment to Plantify reflects Save Foods' dedication to creating value for its stockholders and fostering partnerships that contribute to a more sustainable food sector.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods, Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. Nitrousink, Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN