Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Acquires Nook Holdings Limited

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery(NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) , backed by funding provided by UCIL, has entered into an agreement to acquire Nook Holdings Limited (“Nook”). A pioneering force in the sports, fitness and wellness industry, Nook is known for its innovative approach to co-working in Dubai and has procured 200 licenses for individuals and companies in the sports sector seeking access to Dubai and the broader Middle Eastern market.“The strategic acquisition of Nook and its rebranding as Sportsmarks the next phase of the Lotteryjourney,” said Matthew McGahan, Lotteryboard chairman and interim CEO.“We aim to establish Nook as a true sports incubator within the Sportscommunity, fostering growth for companies and individuals alike by leveraging our extensive network to provide tailored guidance for startups, connecting them with accomplished entrepreneurs, forward-thinking organizations and visionary investors. Our objective, built on a shared vision of catalyzing business growth to shape the future of sports, health and entertainment, is to create a unique environment for sports-related enterprises to flourish, and we certainly intend to selectively invest in individuals and businesses to achieve this goal.”

About LotteryInc.

Lotteryis a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the company's website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

