Herat Residents Concerned About Drying Up Trees In Parks

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, are concerned about drying up of trees at some parks and on roadsides, saying the phenomenon is harming the city's beauty.

They say creating a green space is essential for people, youth and teenagers to have fun and there is a serious need to take care and protect green spaces in the city.

Mohammad Aywaz, a resident of Herat city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that all people had a responsibility to contribute to greenness of the city and the leadership of municipality should establish facilities in parks to prevent trees from drying up.

He believed trees were drying up in most parts of the city, boulevards and parks and their management needed serious measures from the municipality.

Ahmad, another resident, also told Pajhwok the government should expand green spaces and pay serious attention to their maintenance.

Meanwhile, Hamid Elham, an official of the Environmental Protection Department, said a commission had been established to create and maintain green spaces in Herat.

The commission worked under the guidance of the provincial authority and supervision of the Department of Urban Development and Housing, University, Municipality, Agriculture and Livestock and Environmental Protection department .

He added the commission was planning to plant trees in open areas and discuss people's concerns in the next meeting.

However, without providing statistics or details regarding the drying trees and people's concerns in this regard, the Herat Municipality said in order to prevent trees from drying up, it had dug 14 wells and cleaned the existing drains.

Municipality spokesman Naseer Armal said this year alone they built 7,000 meters of boulevards for greenness and beauty of the city.

kk/ma

Hits: 21