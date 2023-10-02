Dasht-I-Qala Residents Construct School Building At Personal Cost

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Local residents in the Orta Zulam area of northern Takhar province's Dasht-i-Qala district have decided to construct a school building at their personal cost.

The decision comes after the students of Tora Khan School got their education under scorching sun that motivated the local resident to collect funds and build an infrastructure for the school

Abdul Basir, head of the local development council, told Pajhwok Afghan News the foundation stone of Tora Khan School was laid 25 years ago by local officials but the building was not erected until this time.

He said:“For many years, our children have been studying under the scorching sun in the summer and under the snow and rain in the winter, and now, after frequent request from to the government officials for the construction of the school building which were ignored the local residents had decided to bear the cost and build this school themselves,” he said.

He stated that the majority of the schools in this district are without building and demanded government attention this problem.

Abdul Ali, another local resident, said the non-availability of infrastructure, lack of sturdy materials for students and other issues discouraged students and they stopped going to school. Now after the creation of classrooms students found interest in the study.

He stressed that government should pay serious attention for the construction of schools buildings and provision of necessary materials.

Qari Qudratullah Qudrat, deputy head of Dash-i-Qala education department, said of the 26 district schools seven were without building and efforts were underway for their construction.

He acknowledged the Tora Khan Schools situated on one acre land has 700 students and due to the lack of proper infrastructure its students are faced with problems. He added that now local resident planned the construction of classrooms which would help address the problem to some extent.

He said discussion had been held with the Education Ministry and some NGOs to address the problems faced by the education sector in the province.

nh

