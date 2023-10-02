10 Cuban Migrants Killed In Mexico Road Crash

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A freight truck smuggling 27 Cuban nationals overturned in south Mexico's border state of Chiapas, killing 10 women and seriously injuring another 17 on board, the National Migration Institute said.
The early-morning crash occurred at the coastal stretch of the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway, the agency said.
“According to the initial reports, the driver was speeding, lost control of the unit and overturned,” it said, adding that the driver had fled.
Rescue teams transferred 16 of the injured to a hospital in the city of Pijijiapan and the other to the city of Huixtla.
Mexico is a common transit route for migrants seeking to reach the United States. ■
