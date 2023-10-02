Over 5,000 People Affected By Floods In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Over 5,000 people from three districts in Sri Lanka have been affected by floods by Sunday morning, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

The water levels at Gin, Nilwala and Kalu rivers and Attanagalu Oya river continued to rise and were causing minor flooding in some areas, the DMC said.

The DMC said landslide warnings had been issued for eight districts - Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale and Ratnapura.

Water levels at Kelani River, which flows through highly populated areas, were also rising, the DMC said.

Colombo Fort (138.5 millimeters) had received the highest rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rains will occur in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces on Monday as well, the department said. ■

Famagusta Gazette





