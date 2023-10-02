Türkiye Hikes Electricity, Gas Prices By 20 Pct For Industrial Users

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Türkiye raised the prices of natural gas and electricity by 20 percent for industrial users, the country's state-run Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) said on Sunday.

BOTAS announced in a statement it increased the natural gas price by 20 percent for small- to medium-sized industrial customers and by 20 percent for large industrial users.

The price of gas used for electricity production was also raised by 20 percent, it said.

“There has been no change in the wholesale price of natural gas used in residences. Based on Household Energy Price Index prices, our country still has the lowest price of natural gas in residences among European countries after Ukraine,” it added.

Türkiye has faced an unprecedented degree of natural gas shortage, which has led to supply disruptions for gas-fired power plants and major industrial consumers. ■

