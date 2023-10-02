Heavy Rain-Related Incidents Kill 8 In Eastern India

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least eight people were killed and several others injured following heavy rains and lightning incidents in India's eastern state of Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.

Parts of Jharkhand have witnessed incessant rains since Saturday. The downpour damaged houses, inundated roads and caused water levels in several rivers to reach danger marks, a disaster management official said.

India Meteorological Department on Monday said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over parts of India for the next three days. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author