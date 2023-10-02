Heavy Rain-Related Incidents Kill 8 In Eastern India

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least eight people were killed and several others injured following heavy rains and lightning incidents in India's eastern state of Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.
Parts of Jharkhand have witnessed incessant rains since Saturday. The downpour damaged houses, inundated roads and caused water levels in several rivers to reach danger marks, a disaster management official said.
India Meteorological Department on Monday said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over parts of India for the next three days. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN02102023006374013804ID1107175515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.