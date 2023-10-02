Amir, Uzbek President Witness Signing Of Agreement, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev witnessed on Monday at the Amiri Diwan the signing of an agreement and several memorandums of understanding between the governments of the two countries.

His Highness the Amir and HE the Uzbek president witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, memorandums of understanding for the cooperation in the prevention and combat of crimes between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for the cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family of the State of Qatar and the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for cooperation in the prevention and combat of corruption between the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority of the State of Qatar and the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and understanding in the field of investment between the Qatar Investment Authority and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Several of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials attended the signing ceremony.

On the Uzbek side, the members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President were also present.

