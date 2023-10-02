Amir Patronises Opening Of Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani patronised Monday the opening ceremony of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, under the theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment', at Al Bidda Park, in the presence of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen Dr Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, andPrime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda Dr Edouard Ngirente.

At the outset of the ceremony, the Qatari national anthem was played followed by the screening of a short movie entitled 'A green Qatar'.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said in a speech on this occasion that Qatar's hosting of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha goes in line with its commitments to sustainable development nationally and globally, hailing the event as a qualitative addition to Qatar's various initiatives aimed at ensuring a safer and more stable future for all peoples across the globe.

He stressed that these initiatives came upon His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's directives with the aim of achieving a balance between Qatar's development needs and the preservation of its air, water and soil natural resources to implement Qatar National Vision 2030. One of its basic pillars is developing a comprehensive environmental vision that places the preservation of the environment for future generations at top of its priorities.

HE the prime minister added that this global event seeks serious initiatives and partnerships that restore present and future generations' hopes to live in a safe world without discrimination or preference amid many unfortunate disasters and calamities that hit humanity due to disrespect and irresponsible depletion of nature.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the call for more creative, environmentally friendly solutions and innovations in all aspects of life that take a realistic approach concerned with comprehensive economic development and environmental protection, while at the same time ensuring equitable energy security for all.

HE Sheikh Mohammed also called for intensifying international cooperation to achieve a balanced environmental world where humans respect their fellows and sustainably respect the environment and nature.

At the end of his speech, he expressed his thanks to all the countries and friends who participated in the Expo, voicing hopes it would lead to partnerships and projects in the benefit of future generations.

Both Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri Kerkentzes and President of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Leonardo Capitano gave speeches during the ceremony.

His Highness Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the ceremony.

Also present were HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, sheikhs and ministers, ministers and representatives of sisterly and friendly countries, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the state, several prominent businessmen, and guests of the expo.

