Sofidel Sponsors First Beach Cleanup Event In Texas

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sofidel sponsored Costa Cleanups' Third Annual Ocean Day Beach Cleanup, which took place on June 11 on South Padre Island, Texas. Costa Cleanups is a nonprofit organization based in Texas dedicated to protecting the untouched beauty of the beaches and waterways around South Padre Island.

This year, the Costa Cleanups event achieved several records including gathering the highest number of volunteers to date and most trash collected. Three hundred and fifty volunteers came together to collect 15,000 pounds of trash over 25 miles of beachfront in a single day. To date, the organization has cleaned 117,000 pounds of trash from South Padre Island.

Fabio Vitali, Sofidel America's VP of Marketing, attended the event and on behalf of the company, donated funds, Sofidel baseball hats and 350 packages of Nicky brand toilet paper to the 350 volunteers who participated in the cleanup. Donating the Nicky brand toilet paper was symbolic, as it is the first toilet paper in the U.S. made without plastic packaging. It's also FSC-certified for its strong performance and sustainable features.

“This event was a great way to bring the community together for a common cause,” shared Fabio.“After such a successful event, it has inspired us at Sofidel America to do more in our efforts of giving back and improving local communities for a healthy planet and sustainable future.”

Sofidel is proud to have had the opportunity to sponsor the cleanup event as it complements Sofidel's fight against plastic waste and ties into its commitment to reduce the use of virgin plastic by 50% by 2030 compared to 2013 levels. The company continues to provide customers with innovative sustainable hygiene solutions, like the development of the HyTech Seas dispensers and more. Sofidel continues to work closely with the organization, Ocean Conservancy as well with the common goal of reducing plastic waste in the ocean for a healthier planet and better future.

While this was the first cleanup event Sofidel sponsored, the company plans to continue sponsoring cleanup events in areas close to plant locations. This is part of Sofidel's wholistic approach to philanthropic endeavors in the communities in which it has a presence. Stay tuned for information on upcoming cleanup events!

