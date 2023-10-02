The Key To Long-Range Evs: Understanding Battery Test Parameters

(MENAFN- 3BL) Electric vehicle (EV) batteries come in different form factors: at the individual cell level, these may be cylindrical cells, or more powerful pouch and prismatic cells. These cells are then assembled into modules, which are in turn, connected to form battery packs, and then assembled into the vehicle chassis.

In this episode of the Auto Tech Talks podcast series, we examine the test parameters at different levels of the battery development process: from cell, to module, and pack testing.

