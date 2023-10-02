IWBI Announces Its Flagship Event In Long Beach, Calif: WELL 2024 | Recharge

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, October 2, 2023 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation through healthy buildings, organizations and communities, today announced WELL 2024 | Recharge , IWBI's global event series energizing the movement for people-first places. The series will kick off with the WELL Conference in Long Beach, Calif., May 7-9, 2024, a unique three-day event featuring industry leaders, inspiring action around place and human health, and providing enhanced opportunities to connect and learn. In addition to the flagship conference, WELL 2024 | Recharge includes a series of regional WELL summits throughout the year.

“Our WELL 2024 global event series represents a landmark moment for IWBI. We have set a bold goal to transform how we convene. We want our attendees to leave feeling healthier than when they arrive, and we want each place we touch down to be enhanced by our partnership with the community,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI .“From our flagship conference in Long Beach to regional WELL Summits in London, Bangalore and beyond, we look forward to hosting leading experts and thought leaders who are changing our world and our well-being.”

The WELL Conference, the flagship event in the WELL 2024 series, will feature stand-out speakers including renowned public health professionals and industry pioneers:



Cindy Blackstock, PhD, Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and Professor in the School of Social Work at McGill University

Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States and IWBI Governance Council Member Brendan Owens, Chief Sustainability Officer, United States Department of Defense

Programming will stress the importance of building resilience, what's next in health through the eyes of our Nation's Doctors, former U.S. Surgeons General, and explore how global leaders are elevating health across the environmental, social and governance (ESG) landscape.

“WELL 2024 | Recharge is designed to shift how we connect, further engaging our community and building critical momentum in the healthy building space and beyond,” said Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah, Executive Vice President, Equity, Engagement and Events. “And our larger event series will recharge and activate our community to scale WELL's impact and global market reach, further driving IWBI's mission to create people-first places.”

As a part of the series and building on the success of the 2023 WELL Summit , where IWBI has advocated for policymakers to advance health in buildings and leaders discussed equitable reconciliation for Indigenous people , regional summits will take place throughout the year, empowering communities at a local level in locations across the globe, including:



Bangalore, India

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

London, United Kingdom

Mumbai, India

New York, United States

Shanghai, China

Sydney, Australia Tokyo, Japan

These gatherings will embody the principles of WELL – the world's leading roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance health and well-being – and a commitment to places that enrich, inspire and support human health. Registration for the WELL Conference and regional summits is open at wellcertified.com/events .

“The International WELL Building Institute is hosting the premier global gathering of experts and thought leaders working toward a public health mission focused on delivering healthy buildings and organizations for everyone,” said Dr. Richard Carmona .“We know our buildings can be positioned as a prescription for health. I look forward to joining this incredible global community of leaders supporting efforts to foster a culture of health and rally around the power of people-first places to scale well-being.“

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here .

