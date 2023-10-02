Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Averts Accident As Driver Spots Stones, Rod On Railway Tracks | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A major untoward incident was averted as the alert crewof the Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express applied brakes to stop the train after they saw that stones and some fish plates were kept on the railway track by some unknown miscreants.In the video which was probably shot by some railway official , one can see some iron rods were put in the track along with some stones.The viral video is of around 30 seconds in duration. In the video it can be seen that some stones have been placed just below the train engine. An iron hook has been placed on the track a little ahead of the train. At a short distance, rebars have been laid on both sides of the right track of the train. Some stones are also kept between the two bars.“ Today, in front of Vande Bharat Express going from Jaipur to Udaipur, between Gangrar and Soniana stations, anti-social elements have tried to damage the train by placing stones and iron rods on the railway track. Strictest action is being taken by the Railway Administration against anti-social elements and the culprits will not be spared,” according to a statemnet issued by the North Western Railway zone on X.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!A North Western Railway (NWR) official said unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the rail route and an FIR was registered at the Gangrar police station of Chittorgarh in connection with the incident.\"Today, the loco pilot of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express informed that a two-feet-long rod and some ballast and stones were placed on the rail route between Gangrar and Soniyana, which falls under the Ajmer division of NWR and in Chittorgarh district,\" NWR chief PRO Shashi Kiran said.He said the alert loco pilot immediately stopped the train, removed the obstruction and informed higher officials.The official said Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force officials inspected the spot and added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.According to Captain Shashi Kiran CPRO-North Western Railway, the stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate of the track.Captain Kiran also said that an FIR is being registered into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused involved.The incident occurred at around 09:55 a.m. in the jurisdiction of Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district.\"A Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur Express travelling from the Gangarar-Soniyana section was stopped due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate on the said route. An FIR is being registered. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this,\" Captain Shashi Kiran said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi
flagged it off virtually from Delhi, a North Western Railway spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will be the third Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan,The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express' regular service started from September 25. The train runs six days a week
With agency inputs
