Earthquake Today: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts North Garo Hills In Meghalaya

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm on Monday. The earthquake was also felt in nearby states, said the National Centre for Seismology.Till now, there was no report of any loss of life or damage of property. The tremor occurred at 6.15 pm in North Garo Hills district in the northeastern state at a depth of 10 km.“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India,” posted National Centre for Seismology on X.The NCS is also keeping a close watch on the region to keep a tracak of any possible aftershock to release the tension.The earthquake's epicentre was located around 3 km from Resubelpara, the district headquarters. The jolt was also felt in nearby states like Assam, and northern part of West Bengal and Sikkim. \"We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property,\" said an official of the disaster management authority here. The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone and earthquakes frequently hit the region.In September, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Assam in afternoon. The quake occurred at a depth of 43 kilometres beneath the earth's surface with the epicentre located at Assam's Cachar district. Luckily, the mild earthquake didn't cause any loss of life or damage of property.Two months ago, the state was jolted by another mild earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale in August. The earthquake's epicentre was located near Assam's West Karbi Anglong district.Frequent earthquakes in India's north eastern region are the result of its seismically active thrust plate. The region comes under seismic V zone and is surrounded by active fault lines and subduction zones. At times, these earthquakes also change the regions topography.
MENAFN02102023007365015876ID1107175465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.