No G20 Declaration At Nov Summit: Kant

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A virtual meeting of G20 heads of state in November will focus on implementing the Delhi declaration and proposals from a three-day meeting of the group's finance ministers and central bank governors this month in Morocco, G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said in an interview. There will not be another leaders' declaration at the November summit, but the group will issue a press release, Kant said. To give momentum to the extensive Delhi declaration and to ensure that the agenda is carried forward, Indian officials have already held discussions with officials from Brazil, which takes over the G20 presidency from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given directions to implement the G20 agenda in India's programmes and policies.“The Prime Minister has asked us to focus on implementation. We are working with all the working groups and all the engagement groups. We will be working with all the think-tanks. We will try and push domestic implementation as much as possible.We have also held virtual meetings with the Brazilian sherpa and the South African sherpa so that whatever is in the New Delhi leaders' declaration, can get embedded in the Brazilian G20 summit,” said Kant. Kant said the Delhi declaration displayed a determination to achieve agreed outcomes. It shows the commitment of nations to work on a host of multilateral and domestic goals such as co-operation for sustainable growth, ensuring rules-based, fair and open global trade, and policies that facilitate greater trade.The November leaders' summit will cover implementation (of Delhi declaration) and a few critical issues to be covered under the finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting to be held in Morocco later this month, Kant explained. Kant said implementation of the Delhi declaration commitments in domestic policies will be driven by individual ministries.“All these outcomes need to be pursued,” Kant said, adding that the G20 outcome has a“huge India footprint” across issues such as food security and nutrition, blue economy, micro, small and medium enterprises and tourism. The biggest outcome of India's presidency on the grouping, for both India and the world, is the shift in focus from war and division to development and cooperation, said Kant.“We have played a vital role in this transformation, showcasing India as a global leader committed to enhancing policy and regulatory cohesion among G20 countries. This cohesion is aimed at fostering more predictable and reliable trade, investment, and supply chains,” said Kant.Kant said India's G20 presidency has driven“a renaissance for global cooperation”, at a time when faith in multilateralism has been eroding.“The Global South is now at the forefront of global growth... We matched our climate action ambition with climate finance commitments, especially for adaptation finance,” Kant said.

