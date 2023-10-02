Mint Primer: Why EU's Carbon Tax Is Facing Pushback

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The European Union's (EU's) carbon tax-the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)-came into effect on 1 October, causing a wedge between developing and developed countries. Interestingly, it is facing resistance from even within Europe. Mint explains.

