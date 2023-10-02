White House Rejects Russian Claim That Western Fatigue Over Ukraine Conflict Would Grow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The White House Monday rejected claims by Russia that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kyiv.\"If Putin thinks he can outlast us he's wrong,\" AFP quoted press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as saying, adding that there was a large Western coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.Earlier today, Russia said Western fatigue over Ukraine \"will grow\", as the future of the US aid for Kyiv hung in the balance. A compromise struck in the US Congress over the weekend left out fresh funding for Ukraine due to opposition from hardline Republicans, the report said.\"Fatigue over this conflict -- fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime -- will grow in various countries, including the US,\" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was reported as saying.“Washington would nonetheless continue its involvement in this conflict,\" Peskov added.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

Click here!US President Joe Biden Sunday vowed to \"not walk away\" from Ukraine in an attempt to reassure Kyiv as Russia's offensive drags on for a 20th month.“We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted,\" AP reported Biden as saying after Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding package late Saturday that dropped assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia.“Look at me,” the US president said turning his face to the cameras at the White House.“We're going to get it done. I can't believe those who voted for supporting Ukraine -- overwhelming majority in the House and Senate, Democrat and Republican -- will for pure political reasons let more people die needlessly in Ukraine” the report said.Moscow has long counted on Western countries growing tired of supporting Kyiv and on divisions arising within Western alliances.\"Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment,\" Peskov said.(With inputes from agencies)



