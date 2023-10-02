BSD Capital Expands Real Estate Portfolio With Acquisition Of Gulfside Estates Lots In Marathon, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BSD Capital, a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management.

The larger parcel of Koosh Gulfside Estates

BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add development opportunities, announces its recent acquisition, Gulfside Estates.

- Sharon Sharaby, Co-CEO and COO of BSD CapitalHOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add development opportunities, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition, Gulfside Estates .The property consists of two lots, 8.5 acres and 4.3 acres, for a total 12.8 acres in Marathon, Florida. This strategic investment strengthens BSD Capital's position as a leading developer of luxury properties and further expands its hospitality portfolio.The property, soon to be known as Koosh Gulfside Estates, is a unique addition to BSD Capital's ever-expanding portfolio, showcasing the firm's dedication to delivering high-quality vacation rentals in prime locations. The last large undeveloped parcel in the city, this project will offer 14 exquisitely designed homes, each boasting contemporary architecture, premium finishes, spacious layouts, breathtaking water views, serene landscapes, and a full marina. A prime coastal location with direct access to pristine Gulf Coast beaches, Gulfside Estates is expected to become an idyllic retreat for visitors seeking coastal living at its finest."Acquiring Gulfside Estates is not just about expanding our portfolio; it's a testament to our commitment to redefine luxury while preserving the beauty of nature," remarked Co-CEO and COO of BSD Capital, Sharon Sharaby. "I'm excited about the strong potential of Gulfside Estates. Our team is dedicated to transforming this coastal gem into a masterpiece of harmonious living, where luxury meets nature in perfect balance," said Co-CEO and CFO of BSD Capital, Guy Levintin.With this acquisition, BSD Capital plans to enhance the property's existing charm, invest in community improvements, and maintain a steadfast commitment to providing residents with an exceptional coastal living experience. Gulfside Estates is poised to become the premier destination for those seeking a serene coastal lifestyle, and BSD Capital is eager to contribute to the community's growth and prosperity.For more information about Gulfside Estates and BSD Capital's real estate portfolio, please visit BSD.Capital .About BSD Capital:BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management. Our strategy is to locate and purchase properties based on their value and potential return on investment. We work with the city to ensure we are always in compliance with regulations. We offer the market's most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments.Media Contact:Danielle Enzinna...pinkparadigm.co305-699-4504

+1 954-955-6222

tal

BSD Capital

BSD Capital

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram