Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its List Of Exciting Hot New Books To Read This Fall

Conspiracy of Lies by Richard S. Rachlin

Jack-in-the-Box by Mark T. Bacome

Two Way Street: An American Success Story - Eric Soda

October is the perfect time of year to curl up with a warm latte and a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read this fall

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In The Book of Fate's Desire by Ryan S. Hampton , a powerful sorcerer-king discovers a magical book, one that talks and will help his people prepare for the upcoming war in this epic fantasy adventure. Milham Books, 979-8-9885528-0-2

Two Way Street: An American Success Story by Eric Soda shares his inspiring story and tips on how to operate a successful business and how to achieve your dreams in this insightful part-memoir, self-help book. Spilled Coffee Publishing, 979-8218242145, 979-8218261245

In Conspiracy of Lies, by Richard S. Rachlin, a young lawyer takes a tough assignment that places him in the crosshairs of dangerous enemies in this riveting, smart, fast-paced intense legal thriller. Sawtooth Press, 979-8989003105

Chasing the Real Me by Brom Hoban is a stirring coming-of-age tale about a runner with heart, in sports, and in the game of love. Highly recommended. Hejira Books, 979-8218246761

In Jack-in-the-Box by Mark T. Bacome, an urban legend, a creepy nursery rhyme, supernatural events, and an abandoned insane asylum are at the crux of an investigation led by a tough detective in this brilliant and creepy, bone-chilling thriller. RedVette Media Productions, 978-0-9852360-7-6, 978-0-9852360-6-9

In Children of the Watchers by Michael Joseph , a group of friends attending university learn they are ethereally connected by the Universe, in this enthralling, mystical, suspense. Whenceforth Publishing, 979-821827920-2

In Jim Antonini's Wild Bill Rides Again, to escape an unfilled life, a socially awkward middle-aged family man steals one million dollars and goes on an unforgettable joyride in this beautiful literary novel. 979-8218240554, 979-8218240561

In Suppression by Craig S. Maltby, a professor finds himself embroiled in danger and corporate intrigue and espionage when a pharmaceutical company discovers his groundbreaking medical research in this taut, heart-pounding medical thriller. 9798218207236, 9798218231781

Jolly Roger weaves a thrilling and suspenseful mystery when a body is found wrapped in a Jolly Roger flag, prompting an investigation by a determined detective and the victim's undeterred family and friends in this enjoyable suspense by Thomas Leveque. Bishop Publishing, 979-8-9882786-2-7, 979-8-9882786-0-3

What Lies on the other side of fear? One warning comes to mind: Beware of the Bunnyman, Joel Hayes' exciting and chilling new horror novel, Fair Weather Clouds, 979-8-218-24240-4

Readers will love the second installment of The Raven Chronicles: Magic Scorned by Anthony Butler, a magical and epic fantasy adventure following a mage and her quest for revenge. KnightMajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-0-4

The Truth: Revised by Pleze Raybon explores a number of inspirational topics in this insightful and thoughtful interpretation of the good book. Gabriel Ministries, 9798218271459

Give the gift of laughter with Pundemonium! Volumes 1 through 5 by James E. Larson with more puns, fun, and hilarious "dad jokes" to keep you in stitches. Lefse Press, 979-8987439203, 9798987439227, 9798987439241, 979-8-9874392-6-5, 979-8-9874392-8-9

Miracle of Body Wisdom by Joseph Lauricella offers an inspirational approach to body wisdom through yoga and other wonderful techniques that help readers cope with feelings of anxiety, guilt, and over-thinking. Wolf Spirit Publishing - 979-8-9882467-0-1, 979-8-9882467-1-8

Moon Over Port Royal is an epic portrayal of the illustrious people of the pirate capital, the Maroon freedom fighters of the hills, and the massive 1692 earthquake that buried "the wickedest city on earth". ISBN: 978-0998977836 and 978-0998977805

O'Toole by Florence D'Angelo tells the beautifully written story of an immigrant's quest for independence in 19th century ‎America and a woman torn between the love of two men. Independent Thinking, 979-8985658217

The gifted sisters are back and in top form, in The Last Triceracorn (Book Two), the thrilling sequel to the popular YA fantasy adventure, The Last Triceracorn (Book One) by Vincent M. Miceli. M4 Publishing, 979-8986324821 and 979-8986324807.

Explore the wondrous beauty of butterflies. Wandering Wings by E. Michael Holy covers a twenty-five year period of studying butterfly populations at Rice Creek Field Station in Oswego, New York Rylink Publishing, 979-8-9883286-0-5,

Survival of Life by Robert Wheeler, PhD. explores the purpose of life and survival from an ontological perspective in his gripping new philosophy book. OntosScience Press-979-8-218-24096-7

S.M. Robinson's trilogy is complete with the release of Neither Good Nor Evil: Journey to the Truth and Truth Revealed, an epic and fun-tastic fantasy series. The Seaquel Publishing, 978-1088146156, 9798985400137

Where Hast Thou Thy Poets Gone? showcases beautifully illustrated poetry in Abram Hollows' lovely poetry book that raises a poignant question to lovers of poetry everywhere. Mac Publishing, 9798218208707

The Pathway to Peace: A 365 Day Devotional by Cara Poe, begins with the Prince of Peace as the author navigates the reader through life's goodness and trials, joy and grief to peace. Poehouse Publishing, 979-8-218-26022-4

In a tough high interest U.S. economy, readers will learn everything they need to know before financing a new home in Making Mortgage Sense by Ron Culver. An educational must-read. Aisa, LLC 979-8218205904

In Indemnification by Carroll Dean an honorable and man must find balance between good and evil in this riveting new thriller, Hearts Locke Publishing, 979-8218165314.

In I Love You, And All the Other Lies In Between by Sarah Miller, a young woman goes on a road trip to escape a difficult past in this wonderfully written literary novel. Bergantino Publishing, 979-8-9886541-0-0

Thoughts: Reflections on God, Life, and Living by Reverend O.L. Johnson explains the practical application of the Word in addressing every day problems in this wonderful inspirational book. OL Johnson, 979-8-9888631-0-6

A young woman must decide where her loyalties lie and getting herself out of the criminal underworld in Helen Lawrence's Cards of Power. *COMING SOON

Ryann Van Tine explores the repercussions of a consumer driven society and the manipulative power of distraction employed as a marketing strategy in this riveting and observational self-help pocketbook. Memento Publishing, 978-1-77835-321-5 COMING SOON

The Prince of Wolves leads the battle for dominance in a timeless war of werewolves vs Vampires, that must finally come to an end, in Dorian P. Belasko's thrilling new fantasy novel, The Monster Within. *COMING SOON

Thomas Breen's compelling and tense courtroom drama, The Complaint, will keep readers on the edge of their seats in this enthralling legal thriller. *COMING SOON

