Eastereseals Oregon Announces New Board Leadership

Alan Crouch, New Board Chair of Easterseals Oregon

Five outstanding individuals take on leadership roles on the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors

- Alan CrouchPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kristen Rantz, President and CEO of Easterseals Oregon , is pleased to announce the appointment of five outstanding individuals who are taking on leadership roles on the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors. The five volunteer leaders of Easterseals Oregon are:.Alan Crouch, SVP of Engineering at Symbotic, who is serving as the Board Chair..Jennifer Sandberg, CMO and COO of Tricor Brand Communications, is the Vice Chair..Jeff Ruby, Director of Product Management at Intel, is serving as the Treasurer..Diane Rivera, Corporate Counsel at Benchmade, is the new Secretary of the Board..Kirsten Kays, Partner Resource Manager at Starbucks, is now serving as a member at large of the Board's Executive Committee.Alan Crouch, the newly appointed Board Chair, stated, "I am humbled and grateful to serve as Board Chair of Easterseals Oregon, as part of 73 affiliates serving 1.4 million children and adults per year for over 100 years. I look forward to working with our dedicated Board, staff, donors, volunteers, and partners to make a positive difference in the lives of all Oregonians we serve. Other than my mom faithfully buying Easterseals every year when I was a kid, I first learned of Easterseals Oregon when working on our state and nationwide housing humanitarian crisis. Now more than ever, our focus on housing, accessibility, workforce development, and education is critical to ensure 100% included and empowered citizens. I am passionate about moving our organization forward with clear outcomes in our four key programs across Summer Camp for children and adults with disabilities, Veteran Services for housing, training, and employment, Connecting Communities to create accessible employment opportunities for participants with disabilities and literacy barriers, and Mature Worker skill building, employment, and housing assistance. We have a big job to do across Oregon and our country to help our neighbors live more inclusive and empowered lives. I am honored to be part of our Easterseals Oregon team making it happen."“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability, and better lives for children and adults living with disabilities as well as seniors and veterans in need across Oregon,” said Kristen Rantz, President and CEO of Easterseals Oregon.“We are excited to channel the talent, expertise, energy, and leadership skills of Alan, Jen, Jeff, Diane, and Kirsten into guiding Easterseals Oregon towards continued success, growth, service, and social impact.”The new leaders were elected at the September 27, 2023, meeting of the Board of Directors.About Easterseals OregonFor over 76 years, Easterseals Oregon has provided life-changing programs for Oregonians. Our mission is to provide exceptional services and resources that make a tangible and positive impact on society. We serve children and adults with disabilities, veterans, mature job seekers, and their families, ensuring all feel included and valued and have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities. Our vision is to deliver services, workforce development, and housing programs that result in 100% included and empowered participants in their communities. To learn more about or donate to Easterseals Oregon, call 503-228-5108 or visit .

