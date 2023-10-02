Bengaluru's Vintage Car Rally Drives Home Message Of Wildlife Conservation - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru witnessed an exciting vintage car rally as part of the Karnataka Forest Department's celebration of the 69th Wildlife Week. This unique initiative, known as the 'Wildlife Week Historical Drive,' was designed to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

The rally featured an impressive lineup of vintage cars, including renowned brands like Jaguars, Fords, Lancias, Hillmans, Fiats, Ambassadors, Volkswagens, and many more. These classic automobiles spanned the era from 1930 to 1980.

The grand event received a prestigious inauguration as Karnataka's Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, officially flagged off the vintage car rally at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. This spectacular 'Vintage Vehicle Drive for Wildlife Conservation' was made possible through the collaboration of the Karnataka Forest Department and the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India.

While these meticulously preserved vintage cars and motorcycles celebrate Bengaluru's automotive legacy, they also shine a spotlight on the unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation. This event brings together car enthusiasts and wildlife advocates, uniting their passion for automobiles with a shared dedication to protecting our natural world.

The theme for this year's drive is "Partnerships for wildlife conservation," a heartfelt tribute to the individuals tirelessly working to make a difference in conservation efforts. The historic vehicles embarked on their journey from the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, driving through iconic city spots before reaching the Bannergatta Nature Camp, where the rally was conducted in a vibrant celebration of both vintage automobiles and wildlife conservation.