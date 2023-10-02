Akshara Singh SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Pawan Singh's Song ‘Kara Na Mard Wala Roal’Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's bedroom song 'Mard Wala Khel' from the movie Dhadkan goes viral on YouTube with 7,949,022 views and counting.



Every other day, Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh is trending on social media. Viewers enjoy both his new and old tunes. Pawan Singh has collaborated with several actresses, including Akshara Singh.

Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh have collaborated on several popular songs. The couple is well-liked by the audience. (WATCH VIDEO )

The video we've included here is called 'Mard Wala Khel.' Akshara Singh is seen in this video naughtily taunting Pawan Singh.



Pawan Singh Akshara Singh's song is highly famous. This song's title is Mard Wala Khel. In this song, the actor falls in love with Akshara Singh.

Pawan Singh and Akshara may be seen romancing in a locked room in the Bhojpuri music video. Both of their chemistry appears to be excellent.



Pawan Singh wears a T-shirt in this song, while the actress dresses in a saree. With their dancing, both have won hearts. This popular song is available on the digital music service YouTube.

