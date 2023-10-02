Attempt Made To Derail Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An attempt to sabotage the Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan was foiled when alert train operators noticed a significant number of stones 'strategically placed on the railway track'. Vigilant railway staff prevented a potential disaster by promptly clearing the tracks. However, the incident points towards a serious conspiracy to derail the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express near Bhilwara.

The incident took place at approximately 9:55 am, and is currently under investigation by the Railway Police and local law enforcement authorities. The train's locomotive pilots acted swiftly by applying emergency brakes to avoid any mishap.

A widely circulated video on social media depicts the presence of stones and two one-foot rods intentionally positioned on the track's joggle plate in the Gangarar-Soniyana section.