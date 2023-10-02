Skin Moisturizer To Insect Repellent: 7 Uses Of Coconut Oil

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Coconut oil is a versatile product with numerous benefits and uses. Here are 7 of them.

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer for dry skin. It can help repair flaky skin in winters and provide long lasting hydration.

Coconut oil streghtens the hair, reduce hair fall and provides a shine to your hair.

Coconut oil is used for cooking due to its high smoke point. In addition, it adds a coconut flavour to your dishes.

Coconut oil is a very effective and a skin friendly makeup remover, for all types of makeup.

Applying coconut oil on sunburnt skin areas help in reducing inflammation and itching.

Coconut oil is widely used as a massage oil. It has a delightful aroma and it helps in nourishing the skin.

Some people use coconut oil to avoid insect bites. Coconut oil can offer some protection from bites of mosquito and other insects.