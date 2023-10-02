Saffron To Cardamom: 7 Indian Spices That Elevate Your Sex Life


10/2/2023 2:00:14 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Spices are world famous since ancient days. Spices were also used in ayurvedic medicines and it has been found that they have strong aphrodisiac properties. Saffron to Cardamom are 7 spices that are believed to be aphrodisiac



Ginger is known for its spicy, pungent flavor. It can increase circulation and potentially enhance arousal



Cloves have a strong, sweet, and slightly peppery flavor. They are often used in Indian desserts and are believed to have stimulating properties



Nutmeg has a warm, nutty flavor and is sometimes considered an aphrodisiac. However, it should be used in moderation as excessive consumption can be toxic



Fenugreek seeds are known for their slightly bitter taste. Some believe that they can increase sexual desire



Saffron is a luxurious spice known for its distinct aroma and flavor. It has been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac in various cultures



Cardamom is aromatic and has a warm, spicy-sweet flavor. It can be added to both sweet and savory dishes and is believed to have stimulating properties



Cinnamon is a versatile spice known for its sweet and warming flavor. It's often used in desserts and can add a sensual touch to your libido

