CITY OF PHILADELPHIA DECLARES FIRST EVER AVENUE OF THE ARTS WEEK OCTOBER 2-6

WHY:

The Avenue of the Arts, Inc. (AAI) is a nonprofit organization created by the city leaders in 1993 to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the arts district and advance arts and culture as an economic driver. For every $1 invested in the arts, $5 is generated. Concurrent with its 30th anniversary this year, the Avenue has been working on an ambitious renewal project for the Avenue to secure its future as a tourist destination and community treasure for all Philadelphians to enjoy.

