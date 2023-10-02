Blockchains Completes Land Sale, Secures $250 Million In Strategic Transaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sparks, NV, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchains, Inc. is pleased to announce that on August 31, 2023, it completed a transaction whereby it sold more than 2,200 acres of land in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. A significant portion of that land will be subject to a nondevelopment easement.

Blockchains is a technology innovator committed to building infrastructure and solutions for Web3 that safeguard the integrity and security of digital identity, data, and assets. Upon its inception, the company embarked on a visionary journey, dedicating resources to incubate emerging technologies and groundbreaking ideas to shape a freer, more equitable future for all. Recognizing the potential for northern Nevada to develop as a technological hub, in 2018, the company acquired substantial acreage in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. The company then identified approximately 8,000 of those acres it planned to sell as prime commercial and industrial development parcels. This landmark transaction, which is the first of multiple planned sales, is a testament to the calculated steps Blockchains has taken to ensure that it remains autonomous for the foreseeable future.

"This land sale reflects our methodically designed and executed strategy. Our pledge to maintain financial independence allows us to honor our vision while remaining committed to our ethos," said Lee Weiss, Chief Operating Officer at Blockchains.“This strategic transaction allows for substantial, targeted investment in the development of Blockchains' products, services, and initiatives, as the company continues on the path to launching its Web3 Identity solution and aligned offerings in 2024.”

About Blockchains

Blockchains, Inc. (“Blockchains”) is a purpose-driven technology innovator, focused on developing technologies and forging an ecosystem that represents an outpost of a new digital reality, foundationally built on Web3 Identity. Blockchains' vision centers on empowering users to regain control over their digital data, assets, and interactions, ushering in a more equitable future for all.

