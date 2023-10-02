DAV Launches New Caregivers Support Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ERLANGER, Ky., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the congressionally chartered voice of America's disabled veterans, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation-DAV Caregivers Support.

This initiative offers concierge support and resources to the friends, family members and loved ones who provide care to those who served. It will also improve the quality of life for veterans and their caregivers while extending the time they can live outside of healthcare facilities.

The program is powered by TCARE, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business founded by an alumnus of the entrepreneurial incubator DAV Patriot Boot Camp. This program allows veterans and their families to access tailored caregiver support and resources, including individual support from a trained specialist-at no cost.

The program officially launched on Oct. 2. Through DAV Caregivers Support, caregivers can access:



Online resources and risk screening to better understand their role as a caregiver

Digital tools to support their caregiving responsibilities Personalized care plans and one-on-one support from a trained caregiver specialist with experience supporting veterans and their loved ones

By being provided with a proven support program, veterans and caregivers will benefit from the reduction of caregiver stress, depression and other negative health outcomes. Participants also develop increased resilience and the ability to navigate complex caregiving responsibilities, including health care systems and financial planning.

“Sacrifices made in uniform are frequently shared with our loved ones who work so tirelessly to ensure the quality of our veterans' lives,” said DAV National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski.“Connecting caregivers with assistance and resources is not only the right thing to do based on their contributions. It's the best way we can equip our hidden heroes so they can continue to offer the support that keeps veterans in their homes for as long as possible.”

To enroll in DAV Caregivers Support screen, visit davcaregiver.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.



