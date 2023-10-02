Tiles4less Expands Outdoor Tile Collection To Meet Growing Demand For Home Improvement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) London, United Kingdom – Tiles4less, a well-known retailer specialising in premium quality tiles, announced an expansion of its outdoor tile collection today. The move comes in response to an increasing interest in outdoor home improvement projects. With homeowners spending more time in their outdoor spaces, there has been a noticeable uptick in the demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing outdoor tiles .

Johnpaul Manning, the Founder of Tiles4less, commented on the development:“The expansion of our outdoor tile range is a direct answer to the home improvement trends we've been observing. People want high-quality materials that not only stand the test of time but also contribute to the overall beauty of their outdoor spaces.”

According to industry reports, the tile market is expected to see consistent growth over the next few years. Factors such as durability, low maintenance, and wide range of design options contribute to the increasing popularity of tiles in outdoor settings. Homeowners are frequently opting for tiles over traditional decking materials for patios, walkways, and even swimming pools.

Tiles4less offers a broad spectrum of outdoor tiles including but not limited to ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone materials. Their collection includes textures and designs that mimic natural elements like wood, stone, and even fabric. The goal is to offer homeowners more choices to customise their outdoor areas in ways that are both functional and visually appealing.

Besides outdoor tiles, Tiles4less also provides a diverse range of tiles for various indoor applications. Whether it's kitchen backsplashes or bathroom wall tiles , the company has something to fit every interior style and functional requirement. Their collection also includes classics like the white subway tile and special categories like patterned floor tiles , allowing for a broad range of design possibilities.

Looking ahead, Tiles4less is committed to staying at the forefront of emerging home improvement trends.“We're continually researching and sourcing new products that align with consumer needs and preferences. Our focus for the future is on sustainable materials and innovative designs that facilitate easier installation and long-term durability,” said Manning regarding the company's future outlook.

For those interested in learning more about Tiles4less and its extensive tile offerings, visit their official website at Tiles4less.co.uk.

Founded with the aim to simplify the tile-buying process, Tiles4less specialises in offering a wide range of high-quality tiles for both indoor and outdoor applications. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a dedication to offering top-of-the-line products, the company has quickly become a go-to resource for homeowners, designers, and contractors alike.

