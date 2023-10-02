Outstanding Collection Of Islamic Art On Show In Korea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fayez Barakat, Collector, with the sitara, the covering for the Ka'aba. Courtesy Barakat Gallery.

The mahmal, a tent within which the sitara was carried, commissioned by Sultan Mehmet V. Courtesy Barakat Gallery.

At the Barakat Gallery in Seoul, some of the most important Islamic artworks on the private market are displayed, bridging cultural gaps

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A visitor to South Korea, one of the world's biggest Buddhist countries, would be surprised to find one of the finest assortments of Islamic Works in the world, from the collection of Fayez Barakat, displayed at his gallery. Comprising some sixty-seven works, this exhibition covers the entirety of Islamic history, from the death of the Prophet to the Twentieth Century AD. The collection also comprises works representing the many art forms for which the Muslim world became famous: ceramics, bronze-work, calligraphy, painting, glass and textiles. But as impressive as this selection is, it represents just a small portion of the overall Barakat offering, which boasts more than 40,000 objects from every time period and most of the world's major cultures.While each piece in this outstanding collection represents the utmost craftsmanship and artistic expression, there are a number of outstanding works which deserve special attention. Far and away the most exceptional is the Mahmal, commissioned by Sultan Mehmed V in 1909. A peculiar tent-like structure, it is decorated in green, red and gold thread, which would have sparkled in the desert sunshine. The Ka'aba, a stone structure that is one of the most sacred sites in Islam, is kept permanently covered by a black silk cloth (sitara), embroidered with Qu'ranic texts. Every year, this cloth would be replaced with another brought from Egypt by the Ottoman Sultan, who was, at the time, the guardian of the sacred sites in Mecca. The Mahmal hid this new covering from view until its arrival in Mecca, imbuing it with an aura of mystery. Carried on the backs of camels, this large tent made its way slowly through the desert in the wake of the pilgrims on the Hajj, until the grand moment when the new covering for the Ka'aba was unveiled.Other treasures from the collection include a large section of the sitara itself, one of the holiest and most recognisable objects of Islam. Dating from AD 1882, this section of the Ka'aba's covering is not merely the black and gold which is most associated with the sitara, but includes vibrant reds and greens, which would have reflected the polychrome mass of the pilgrims which surrounded it.But while these large and impressive items might be most arresting at first sight, the smaller artefacts on display have equal power. Safavid ceramic tiles of the Sixteenth Century AD pop with colour and energy, while a glass sculpture of a head from AD 700 links us to the earliest moments of Islamic history. Each object in the collection takes the viewer on a spiritual journey, towards the origins of one of the most powerful religious ideas in the history of mankind.All these pieces and more can be found in the Barakat Gallery's digital catalogue Islamic Art: Masterpieces ( )About the Barakat GalleryThe Barakat Gallery is the world's largest for-sale collection of ancient art, spanning cultures on all continents, and from the Prehistoric to the Twentieth Century AD. With galleries in London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Seoul, Marrakech and Amman, Barakat brings ancient art within reach of a global community of collectors and enthusiasts. Founded in Jerusalem nearly 150 years ago, the Barakat Collection is now under the custodianship of Fayez Barakat, perhaps the world's most notable antiquities dealer, and a well-respected contemporary artist in his own right.

