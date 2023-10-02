Explosive Growth: Pea Starch Market Registers 7.3% CAGR, Reaches US$ 268.41 Million By 2030-By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pea starch is a carbohydrate extracted from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), a leguminous plant. It is a white, fine powder that is commonly used in various food and industrial applications due to its unique properties. Pea starch is derived from yellow peas, a type of field pea commonly grown in many parts of the world. These peas are known for their high starch content.

According to consumer demands for straightforward and recognizable components in their cuisine, pea starch is seen as a natural and clean-label ingredient. Numerous nations, including North America and Europe, are increasing their pea output, which is boosting the pea starch market . Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.) Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis Prophecy Market Insights Methodology Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 133.25 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 268.41 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020- 2030 Key Companies Covered Emsland Group, Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa, Roquette Freres, Vestkorn Milling as, Meelunie B.V., Parrish and Heimbecker, Ltd., Puris Foods, Yantai Oreintal Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Axiom Foods, Inc., and The Scoular Company. Segments Covered By Application, By Function, By Grade, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope You can get in touch with us to have a report made specifically for your company's needs if our report does not contain the information you are looking for



Key Insights from Primary Research:

In October 2022, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of plant proteins, launched a new line of organic pea ingredients: organic pea starch and organic pea protein. These ingredients are made at the company's facilities in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada, with the help of organic Canadian pea growers who are part of a network. With these additional options, Roquette gives its clients the freedom to select the food they wish to provide consumers with, knowing that it will be of high quality, reliable, and fully traceable to the farm.

Pea Starch Market: Growth Drivers



Clean Label Demand: Consumers prefer natural ingredients, and pea starch fits this trend.

Plant-Based Diets: Pea starch is plant-based, making it popular among vegans and vegetarians.

Health Awareness: Its health benefits, like being gluten-free and low in fat, appeal to health-conscious consumers. Functional Properties: Pea starch improves texture in various foods.

Pea Starch Market: Growth Restrains



Limited Awareness: Many consumers aren't familiar with pea starch.

Price Fluctuations: Pea prices can vary due to weather and supply disruptions.

Competition: Pea starch competes with other starch sources. Texture and Taste: It may not suit all food products.

Request Free Brochure of the Global Electric Bus Market @

Regional Analysis:

In the global pea starch market, different regions exhibit varying levels of growth and demand. In North America, the United States sees increasing usage of pea starch, driven by the rising popularity of plant-based and gluten-free products. Canada benefits from its robust pea production, ensuring a stable supply for both domestic and international markets.

Moving to Europe, both Western and Eastern Europe have embraced pea starch. Western European countries are incorporating it into food products as consumers prioritize clean label and sustainable choices. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Eastern Europe are exploring pea starch as a cost-effective ingredient in food processing.

Analyst View:

The growing demand for plant-based and vegetarian/vegan food products has increased the use of pea starch as a key ingredient in plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat, and other animal-based products. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a demand for foods with cleaner labels, free from artificial thickeners and stabilizers. Pea starch can play a role in achieving this.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Pea Starch market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Pea Starch Market include;



Emsland Group

Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa

Roquette Freres

Vestkorn Milling as

Meelunie B.V.

Parrish and Heimbecker, Ltd.

Puris Foods

Yantai Oreintal Protein Tech Co., Ltd.

Axiom Foods, Inc. The Scoular Company.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:



Corn Starch Market - Corn starch market: Growing demand in food, industrial applications.

Potato Starch Market - Potato starch market: Expanding for food, industrial uses. Bangladesh Starch and Starch Derivatives Market - Bangladesh's starch industry: Rising in multiple sectors.

Blog:

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



Food Premix Market

Carbonated Beverages Market

Superfoods Market

Spices and Seasonings Market

Ethnic Food Market

Organic Acids Market

Food Grade Lubricants Market

CBD Beverage Market

Water Enhancers Market

Betaine Market

Allantoin Market

Digestive Health Product Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Probiotic Ingredients Market

Clean Meat Market

Food Enzyme Market

Gut & Digestive Health Market

Seaweed Extract Market

Food Flavor Market Plant Based Seafood Alternative Market





Tags Pea Starch Market Pea Starch Market research Pea Starch Market size Pea Starch Market trends Pea Starch Market overview Related Links