Fire Up A Party With Pints & Pizza: Deschutes Brewery Names Fresh Squeezed IPA The Official Beer Of Pizza!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bend, Oregon, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brace yourselves, beer and pizza lovers, because Deschutes Brewery is throwing a national pizza party and you're all invited. The family and employee-owned brewery has crowned their signature Fresh Squeezed IPA as The Official Beer of Pizza. The news comes just ahead of National Pizza Month, commemorated every October by an act of Congress in 1987. Whether it's a fall bonfire, a game day gathering, friends-giving, or a holiday celebration, Fresh Squeezed IPA, a pizza and good friends make the perfect party.

Fresh Squeezed IPA is an India Pale Ale bursting with the essence of ripe grapefruit, passionfruit, and a muffin-like malt character that hugs your taste buds, all balanced to perfection with a smooth 6.4% ABV. Fresh Squeezed IPA is a full-flavored IPA and the ultimate pizza companion, just in time for your next pizza night. Deschutes knows that this time of year is all about good friends, great food and, of course, unbeatable beer.

But hold on to your pint glasses because Deschutes is turning up the heat even more! In celebration of this pizza and beer extravaganza, they're giving up to $5 back of the purchase of any one 12-pack or two 6-packs in 12oz cans or bottles of Deschutes Brewery products and giving away 10 Solo Stove Pi Pizza ovens to help you create the ultimate pie right at home. To get your rebate and enter the sweepstakes online, visit DeschutesPintsAndPizza. You must be 21 or older and legally reside within the United States to enter this sizzling sweepstakes. See DeschutesPintsAndPizzafor complete rules and details.

For beer and pizza lovers in Oregon, Deschutes is hosting pizza parties at both beloved Deschutes Brewery and Public Houses in Bend and Portland. At each pizza party and while supplies last, Deschutes will be offering a free slice of pizza to guests who order Fresh Squeezed IPA. Help us fire up the party on Thursday, October 12 from 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM at the Deschutes Brewery and Public House in Portland, just in time for football on the extra-large TVs. Keep the party going on Thursday, October 19 from 4:30 – 9:00 PM at the Deschutes Brewery and Public House in Bend.

Ready to join the party? Find Deschutes' Fresh Squeezed IPA near you by visiting the Deschutes Brewery Beer Finder at DeschutesBrewery. Stay in the loop with all things Deschutes Brewery by following @deschutesbrewery on social media.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the glacier fed waters of the Deschutes River and local hop farmers around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. As a leader with key brands such as Fresh Squeezed IPA, the award-winning and top-selling Black Butte Porter, and Boneyard Brewery, Deschutes holds a high standard of craftsmanship and quality while continuing to push the envelope with innovative barrel-aged beers and creative small batch brews. Committed to community and sustainability, Deschutes beer can be found at their local Bend and Portland taprooms as well as through a selection of local retailers and bottle shops across the US. Learn more at

