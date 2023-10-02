Craig Chrest, A Seasoned Talent Acquisition Manager, Launches CORP Talent Acquisition And Client Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Craig Chrest, a Seasoned Talent Acquisition Manager with Over 30 Years of Industry Expertise, Launches CORP Talent Acquisition and Client Engagement

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Craig Chrest, a prominent figure in the Talent Acquisition industry, is proud to announce the launch of CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement, a new venture aimed at revolutionizing Contract Staffing and Direct Hire services. With an extensive background spanning more than three decades, Chrest brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his latest endeavor.

Throughout his illustrious career, Craig Chrest has held a diverse range of roles, each marked by significant achievements and contributions to the field. Notably, he has served as the V.P. Regional Sales and Senior Recruiter at Cap-Global Inc and JAB Recruitment, distinguishing himself with a remarkable ability to identify and place top talent. Chrest's tenure as a Senior Executive Search Consultant further solidified his reputation for excellence in talent acquisition.

In his role as Sr. Corporate Talent Acquisition Manager, Craig Chrest successfully navigated the complex landscape of corporate talent acquisition, overseeing critical functions such as building candidate pipelines and engagement management. His strategic vision and innovative approaches have consistently delivered exceptional results, making him a sought-after authority in the industry.

With the launch of CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement, Craig Chrest is poised to continue his legacy of success and elevate the standards of talent acquisition services. His new venture will focus on providing clients with unparalleled solutions for their staffing needs, leveraging his extensive network and deep industry knowledge.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement," said Craig Chrest. "Our mission is to redefine excellence in the world of talent acquisition by delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. With a proven track record and a dedicated team, we are well-equipped to make a lasting impact."

Under Chrest's leadership, CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement will prioritize client satisfaction, candidate engagement, and innovative approaches to staffing. The company aims to establish itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking top-tier talent and recruitment solutions.



About CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement:

CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement is a leading provider of Contract Staffing and Direct Hire services founded by industry veteran Craig Chrest. With over 30 years of experience in talent acquisition and a commitment to excellence, CORP Talent Acquisition & Client Engagement is dedicated to delivering customized solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients.

