Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2023 Wraps In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Last week, the 2023 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo hosted thousands of sustainability professionals at the newly LEED Gold Certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. As the largest sustainable building event in the United States, Greenbuild is the hub for the green building movement – bringing attendees behind the scenes of Washington, DC's most sustainable spaces (including Amazon's HQ2 Metropolitan Park and WMATA HQ & the Potomac Yard / VT Metrorail Station), providing inspirational keynotes from Actor, Writer, Producer & Former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Kal Penn and National Climate Advisor for the Biden-Harris Administration, Ali Zaidi, conveying tactical information on the most cutting edge trends in accredited education sessions, and providing hands on experience with new technology in the Expo Hall.



Kal Penn opened Greenbuild's keynote stage to a packed house, detailing his time within the Obama Administration, and the importance of the next generation in the fight against climate change, stating that“progress is made by decades of youth devotion.”



Continuing on the theme of youth advocacy, Thursday morning's keynote from National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi, spoke about the Biden Administration's latest American Climate Corp. initiative. The goal of the program is to encourage collaboration among government agencies to fund training and development to reduce the barriers to entry for clean energy jobs for young people, and create a new recruitment pipeline.



Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson closed the event on Friday, discussing the progress we can achieve in fighting the climate crisis, addressing climate futurism, and the connection between ocean restoration and the built environment.



In addition, the Greenbuild conference program featured more educational sessions than ever before, giving a platform for over 500 industry speakers to share their expertise. USGBC introduced the launch of LEED v5 addressing crucial issues such as equity, health, ecosystems, and resilience. Session topics covered everything sustainability professionals need to know today to build healthy spaces, covering decarbonization, embodied carbon, ESG, resilience, collaboration and much more.



Greenbuild attendees joined USGBC in celebrating their 30th anniversary during the Greenbuild Gala held at the LEED Gold Certified National Museum of African American History and Culture on Thursday, September 28. The Gala gave attendees the opportunity to explore exhibits and displays and connect with each other outside of the convention center.



During the day, participants took advantage of various networking opportunities and wellness activities including morning run/walks, yoga, a wellness room, as well as the USGBC's annual Women in Green Luncheon, speed networking, roundtable discussions, birds-of-a-feather groups, and more.



If you missed it, on-demand access to Greenbuild content will be available through December 31, 2023. Visit for information.



In 2024, Greenbuild will continue its sustainability mission - in Philadelphia, PA., November 12-15th at the LEED Gold Pennsylvania Convention Center.



