Naturally Urban Pet Store Achieves B Corp Certification, Reinforcing Its Pioneering Sustainability Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BC, October 2, 2023 – Naturally Urban, the highest-rated pet store in Vancouver, is proud to announce its recent B Corp Certification, joining a global community of companies committed to leveraging business as a force for good. This prestigious certification reaffirms the store's unswerving dedication to upholding the highest standards of social, environmental, and economic performance.

Naturally Urban, which started its operations in 2013, has steadfastly held onto its commitment to local economic development and environmental sustainability. A significant proportion of the store's revenues comes from local, independent customers, and it prioritises sourcing products from local and independent suppliers, thereby contributing to the vitality of the local economy.

One distinctive feature of Naturally Urban's business model is its commitment to free, eco-friendly delivery services. The company employs an all-electric vehicle, affectionately dubbed“KittyTesla,” to fulfil customer orders, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing its contribution to environmental sustainability.

“As a pet supply store, our B Corp Certification is not just about retail success. It's a testament to our commitment to prioritising profit and purpose,” said Brian, Founder of Naturally Urban.“By providing top-quality products, supporting local businesses, and integrating sustainability into our operations, we aim to make a positive impact on our community and set an example for other businesses.”

Naturally Urban, situated in East Vancouver, offers a comprehensive range of pet supplies for in-store purchase and delivery. Additionally, the company stands out for its philanthropic initiatives, offering customers the option to donate 3% of every purchase to a local charity of their choice.

About Naturally Urban

Naturally Urban, Vancouver's highest-rated pet supply store, is committed to providing premium pet food and products, prioritising support for local and independent suppliers. Recently recognised with a B Corp Certification, the company stands as an embodiment of a business model that emphasises both profit and community benefit, with a keen focus on sustainability and local economic development.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification recognises companies that maintain high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency in several areas, from employee benefits to supply chain practices. Administered by the non-profit B Lab, the certification entails a rigorous assessment process that ensures businesses meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.

About Naturally Urban Pet Food

Naturally Urban your local Vancouver Pet Store & Delivery Service offering both local delivery and pet food shipping throughout Canada and the USA.

