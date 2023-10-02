Greenpower Announces Fall Schedule For Conferences And Trade Shows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower
Motor
Company Inc.
(NASDAQ:
GP ) (TSXV:
GPV)
("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced its fall schedule for conferences and trade shows.
October 2
ALTWheels Fleet Day Norwood, Massachusetts – Four Points by Sheraton Event time is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. GreenPower and its dealer, New England Truck Solutions, will have a static display and a ride and drive with GreenPower's EV Star rear ADA and EV Star Cargo. GreenPower staff: Larry Sharp
October 3 to 5
LD Micro Main Event Los Angeles, California – Luxe Hotel Brendan Riley presenting at 4:00 pm on October 3.
October 9 to 11
APTA (American Public Transportation Association) EXPO Orlando, Florida – Orange County Convention Center Booth #3801: GreenPower & Perrone Robotics will exhibit two GreenPower AV Star vehicles from Jacksonville Transit retrofitted with autonomous driving technology from Perrone Robotics . Trade show hours: October 9, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; October 10 & 11, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. The booth will be staffed by Perrone Robotics representatives.
October 11 to 13
APWA-NC Combined Equipment Services & Street Divisions Conference Greenville, North Carolina – Greenville Convention Center GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp
October 19
ThinkEquity Conference New York, New York – Mandarin Oriental Fraser Atkinson presenting and available for one-on-one meetings.
October 20
NYSBCA (New York School Bus Contractors Association) Annual Convention Supplier Showcase Monticello, New York – Resorts World Catskills Zach Walsh speaking at 9:00 am during the session "School Bus Electrification Update".
October 27 to 31
NAPT (National Association of Pupil Transportation) Conference & Trade Show Columbus, Ohio – Hyatt Regency Columbus, Greater Columbus Convention Center Booth #209 Trade show hours: October 31, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez, Mark Nestlen, Zach Walsh, Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo.
November 8 to 10
Fleet Forward Conference Santa Clara, California – Santa Clara Marriott Table #26: November 8, 12:00 to 1:30 pm; November 9, 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Vehicle static showcase: November 8, 4:00 to 6:00 pm; November 9, 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Ride & Drive: November 9, 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Claus Tritt speaking November 9 at 8:00 am during the session "Defining Operational Costs for Commercial EVs". GreenPower attendees: Claus Tritt, Mark Nestlen and Jack Rothschild.
November 15 to 20
TSD (Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs) Conference & Trade Show Frisco, Texas – Embassy Suites Convention Center Booth #721 GreenPower, RWC Group and West Virginia school officials will present at the November 19 General Session at 8:00 am regarding deployment of GreenPower's Nano BEAST in the #YesWV all-electric pilot project. Trade show hours: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm, November 19. GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez, Mark Nestlen, Zach Walsh, Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo.
November 16
Piedmont Trucks Customer Appreciation Day Greensboro, North Carolina – Piedmont Trucks GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp
Contacts
Fraser Atkinson,
CEO
[email protected]
Brendan Riley, President
[email protected]
Mark
Nestlen, VP of Business Development & Strategy
[email protected]
Allie Potter
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(218) 766-8856
[email protected]
A bout
GreenPower Motor
Company
Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components.
This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements.
GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower
completed
its
U.S.
IPO
and
NASDAQ listing in August 2020.
For further information go to
