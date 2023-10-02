Bath Depot Celebrates Its 15Th Anniversary: A Decade And A Half Of Innovation And Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLAINVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Depot , a major player in the Canadian bathroom and kitchen products industry, proudly celebrates its 15 years of existence. Founded in 2008, the company has experienced exceptional growth since its inception, becoming an indispensable reference in its field. Today, we reflect on our remarkable journey by highlighting the key moments in our history.

The Origins of Bath Depot:

Bath Depot was founded in 2008 by its four brothers driven by a clear vision: to fill a gap in the market by offering superior-quality bathroom products not available elsewhere. In the face of competition from large retailers, we stood out by offering specialized and high-quality products. This vision allowed us to earn the trust of our customers from the very beginning.

The Evolution of the Company Over the Years:

Over the past 15 years, Bath Depot has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers. We expanded our product range by adding a category of lighting, thus providing an even more comprehensive selection for bathrooms and kitchens. Additionally, we expanded our logistics center, incorporating new systems to improve efficiency in our services. We take pride in surpassing the milestone of 300 employees, a testament to our ongoing growth.

Key Highlights of Bath Depot's Expansion:

Our geographic expansion was a significant milestone in our journey. We opened markets in Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes, expanding our presence across Canada. Our catchy jingle has become iconic and has contributed to strengthening our brand image. We bolstered our team and are preparing to launch a new website to further enhance the customer experience. Furthermore, our commitment to evolving and strengthening our brand image remains unwavering.

Future Outlook:

In the years ahead, Bath Depot has ambitious plans. We intend to further develop our presence in the Western Canadian market, increase brand awareness, and solidify our position in the bathroom products market. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation remains at the core of our vision.

On this 15th anniversary, Bath Depot extends warm thanks to its customers, employees, and partners for their unwavering trust and support. We look forward to the exciting next stage of our journey and remain determined to continue offering exceptional products and services to our customers.

